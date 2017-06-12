Geri Halliwell announces George Michael tribute single ‘Angel in Chains’

The song is set to be released on Friday 23 June.

Geri Halliwell has announced that she’s returning to music with a new tribute single in honour of the late George Michael.

The track, titled ‘Angels in Chains’ is set to be released on Friday 23 June, only two days before what would have been George’s 54th birthday.

All proceeds from the single, which also includes the efforts of former Wham! singer Shirley Lewis and George’s longtime guitarist Phil Palmer , will be donated to Childline.

Describing the charity single, Geri said: “When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions. I didn’t know quite what to do with my feelings so I put it in a song, which became ‘Angels in Chains’.”

The former Spice Girls singer added: “I am first and foremost a George Michael fan, so to be in the same studio with these amazingly gifted artists who have put their stamp on so many of my favourite records was a real privilege for me.”

George died on Christmas Day last year at his home in Oxfordshire. An inquest into his death held earlier this year subsequently revealed that the singer had died of natural causes.

More recently, his former partner Kenny Goss wrote a tribute blog to the late singer, hailing him as a “warm and generous” man and vowing to continue the work of the charity foundation that the pair established.