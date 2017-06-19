The song's release has been pushed forward.

Geri Halliwell has released ‘Angel In Chains’, her tribute single in honour of the late George Michael.

The single, which was announced last week, was released on Spotify this morning – ahead of its official launch on BBC Radio 2 tomorrow. You can listen it to below.

Angels in Chains Angels in Chains, a song by Geri Halliwell on Spotify

The release has been pushed forward from this Friday (23 June), only two days ahead of what would have been George’s 54th birthday.

All proceeds from the single, which also includes the efforts of former Wham! singer Shirley Lewis, will be donated to Childline.

Describing the charity single, Geri previously said: “When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions. I didn’t know quite what to do with my feelings so I put it in a song, which became ‘Angels in Chains’.”