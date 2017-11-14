He's back....

Singer Sam Duckworth has announced he’s releasing his first album under the Get Cape.Wear Cape.Fly moniker since 2014.

Duckworth will release ‘Young Adult’ on January 18 via Xtra Mile, and has also shared new single Adult, which is taken from the record. Check it out below.

Describing the track, he said: “Adults came from a friend of mine who has young children.

“I think one of the things you discover growing up is that there are far few ‘adults’ than you think.

“As a child asks where are all the adults, us young adults often feel the same but are expected to find stability in a world where the rug is being swept from under our feet.”

He’s also released album track ‘Always’, a collaboration with Shy FX. Check that out below too.

“Always was written at the start of the year, as part of a series of sessions for Shy FX album. It was a magical session, with a revolving door policy”, Duckworth said.

“It was very creative and all artists had room to bring their unique styles to a common environment. The song is about the increasing isolation and anxiety felt when a significant moment in your life changes your whole perspective.”

A release day show has also been announced at London’s Village Underground on January 18. You can buy tickets for it here.