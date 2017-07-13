Get a taste of a new Queens Of The Stone Age song from a blistering new teaser trailer

'Here. We. Come.'

Queens Of The Stone Age have given fans another taster of their upcoming album ‘Villains‘ in a new trailer. Check it out below.

Another scorching blast of dance-driven desert rock, the track is loaded with Homme’s own idiosyncratic menace as he sings how “desperation can lead to madness”, along with video footage from one of the band’s recent live shows.

Queens Of The Stone Age release new album ‘Villains’ on August 25. Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.” He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.” http://link.brightcove.com/services/player/?bctid=2398105686001Queens Of The Stone Age’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena