Ghostface Killah launches own cryptocurrency

The Wu-Tang member now has his very own digital coin

Ghostface Killah has launched his own cryptocurrency.

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper follows the likes of Jamie Foxx and The Game in putting their names behind an initial coin offering (ICO).

Ghostface’s digital coin will be called CREAM, while the firm he has co-founded to launch the currency is named Cream Capital.

As Pitchfork reports, the rapper is hoping to raise $30 million in funding and intends to take over “more than half of the global cryptocurrency ATM market by 2020.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan recently confirmed they are reviving their Wu Wear clothing line.

The hip-hop group introduced the collection back in 1995 and it was stocked on the shelves of US department stores like Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s. However, it was discontinued in 2008.

Now, Wu-Tang members RZA and Power have revealed they are bringing it back, with the help of Live Nation’s Merchandise division.

“Wu Wear was the first hip-hop brand to be in the windows on Macy’s 34th St,” RZA told Billboard, referring to the chain’s flagship New York store. “Now that we are aware and re-energised for our legacy, we felt it was the proper time to re-enter the market. Not in a boutique way, but to go big once again.”