Giant Stormzy mural appears in Dublin

Marking the first stop on the Croydon MC's UK and Ireland tour

A giant mural honouring Stormzy has appeared in Dublin to mark the beginning of his UK and Ireland tour.

The Croydon MC – who last month released his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, which rocketed to number one in the UK charts in its first week – has just embarked on the huge tour, and kicked off proceedings at the Olympia venue in the Irish capital last night (March 29).

Ahead of the opening night of the tour, a mural dedicated to Stormzy went up in Dublin. The image depicted in the mural is taken from the 2015 video for his freestyle-turned-single ‘Shut Up’.

Posting an image of the mural on his Twitter, the MC praised and thanked the artist responsible for the artwork. See the mural below.

Stormzy continues his tour tonight in Belfast. See his tour dates in full below.

Thu March 30 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Sun April 02 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Wed April 05 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu April 06 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Fri April 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Sat April 08 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue April 11 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Wed April 12 2017 – NORWICH UEA

Thu April 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri April 28 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Sat April 29 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun April 30 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton