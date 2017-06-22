Fans react angrily to dance music label boss’s reported claim that women are “usually worse at DJing than men”

Giegling co-founder Konstantin is under fire for comments he reportedly gave to a German magazine on female DJs

The co-founder of the prominent dance music label Giegling has faced a backlash for reportedly suggesting that women are “usually worse at DJing than men.”

Konstantin, a German DJ and producer, co-founded Giegling with a collective of German musicians and creatives in 2008. However, the publication of recent comments he allegedly made to a German journalist have seen him come under fire from fans and artists from the electronic music community.

As reported by Mixmag, Konstantin met a Groove journalist on a train, where they proceeded to discuss electronic music. In a loose translation of the resulting Groove article, Konstantin allegedly voiced his gripes with the position of women in the industry.

“He finds it unfair that women are so heavily promoted, although they are in his opinion usually worse at DJing than men are,” the article states, before claiming that Konstantin believes women need to change their ways in order to achieve success in the music industry.

“Thus women who seek careers in male-dominated industries like the DJ business must lose their ‘female qualities’ and become ‘manly’.”

See the translation of the article below.

Electronic artists, fans and online commentators have reacted angrily to Konstantin’s alleged comments. The label Discwoman wrote on Twitter “just want to kindly say fuck Konstantin and fuck Giegling,” while Frankie wrote: “I’m upset about this konstantin/giegling shit cos the amount of times we have to stay silent in fear of people not believing us is so wack.”