Gig announced to raise money for Metal Hammer & Team Rock staff after closure

Team Rock staff were made redundant earlier this week

Orange Goblin have announced details of a gig to raise money for the Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and all the Team Rock staff that were made redundant earlier this week when the company went bankrupt and the titles closed.

This week saw Team Rock, the company behind Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, the Golden Gods Awards and the Classic Rock Awards, go into liquidation – with a total 73 staff reportedly told that they would not be paid for the month of December, just one week before Christmas.

As fans, readers and artists responded in shock and upset at the news, Orange Goblin’s Ben Ward went on to start a crowdfunding page to assist the staff and help them out this Christmas time – so far raising nearly £70,000. Now, they’ve announced a gig in their honour.

“A few days ago when I heard the news that my good friends at Team Rock were being made redundant with no pay during Christmas week I just felt that I had to do something,” said Ward. “That night my girlfriend and I set up the Just Giving page and within 2 days we had raised almost £60,000 and we were blown away by the response and generosity of people all over the world. To help raise even more funds, Orange Goblin will play a very special show at the Black Heart in Camden on January 5.”

He added: “This will be a minimum £10 donation to get in and admission will be on a first come, first served basis as the venue only holds 120 people! All proceeds for the night will go to the Just Giving page in hope that we can give something back to the journalists that have supported our band and our scene for many, many years.”

Joint administrator Tom MacLennan said Team Rock had traded at a loss “for a significant period of time”.

Metal Hammer has been a popular hard rock magazine since the monthly first launched in 1983. Team Rock, founded in 2012, then bought the group of magazines from Future Publishing in 2013.