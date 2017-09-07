More ginger men are having sex thanks to Ed Sheeran, study reveals

A new study has found that more men with red hair are having sex thanks to what has been dubbed ‘The Ed Sheeran Effect’.

The research, commissioned by Casumo, found that one in five men with red hair ahead 25-34 have been getting more sexual attention from the opposite sex with the continuing rise of Sheeran’s fame. It was also found that ginger men have been receiving less jokes about their hair colour.

”It’s unsurprising that red-heads are attracting more attention now than in previous years,” said a Casumo spokesman. ”Donning fiery red locks are popular among both male and female celebs with stars like Emma Stone and Isla Fisher leading the way for red-headed women.

”Ed Sheeran has shown how his appearance has no affect on his talent and more people are embracing their natural colour.

They added: ”It seems that when it comes to gingers, the brighter the better.”

As well as red-headed men revealing that their confidence had increased, it was also found that a third of women polled said that their opinion of ginger males had improved since Sheeran’s rise to stardom. OnePoll.com spoke to 175 ginger men and 1,000 women.

They also found that One in five ginger males had been told that they looked like Sheeran, with a third of 18 to 24-year-olds having been mistaken for the chart-topping singer.

The singer-songwriter released his massive-selling third album ‘÷’ in March before headlining Glastonbury Festival in June.

