Ginger Wildheart hospitalised amid mental health problems

Musician has spoke about struggles with depression in the past

Ginger Wildheart, best known for his band The Wildhearts, has reportedly been hospitalised.

The musician’s management have issued a statement, confirming that his upcoming shows in Manchester and London have been postponed as a result.

“It is with regret that due to serious ongoing issues with Ginger Wildheart’s mental health, we will be unable to fulfil any scheduled live appearances in the very near future,” the statement reads.

“Ginger is currently hospitalised and receiving around the clock care and is in the safest possible place. We ask that you please respect the privacy of Ginger and his family and friends at this difficult time.”

“Thank you for your continued love and support, it is very much appreciated.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Reports suggest that Ginger spent time in police custody in Ballymena, Northern Ireland at the weekend after allegedly being involved in an altercation with a fan at a gig.

Ginger has since tweeted to suggest that he attempted to take his own life, leading to an outpouring of support from fans.

The musician has discussed his struggles with mental health issues in the past. He said of depression last year: “It is a disease, it does kill; in fact it kills more people each year than cancer. Everyone is fine talking about cancer – and so they should be – but cancer has all these charities that fund research, yet mental health gets no research funding from the government. It’s an absolute crime.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: