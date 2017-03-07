Girl caught up in Louis Tomlinson airport incident speaks out after being ‘sent hate’ from fans

Tomlinson was arrested on suspicion of battery

A girl who claims to have been caught up in a recent incident between Louis Tomlinson and a paparazzi photographer has spoken out to defend herself against fans who have been sending her ‘hate’ online.

The One Direction singer was arrested at the weekend after wrestling a photographer to the ground at LAX Airport. He is facing a charge of battery which was allegedly sparked by a group of girls who attacked his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

Now, one of the women involved has spoken out after receiving abuse from One Direction fans.

“I would like to send out an official statement of what happened,” wrote on Instagram, reports The Sun. “Everyone is sending me hate for reasons which are NOT true. This is what happened.

“Me and my friend were at the airport and heard a commotion and yelling. My friend looks back and sees that it’s Louis and he is arguing with a person with a camera (paparazzi). We started freaking out because we were massive fans of One Direction and couldn’t believe we were seeing him.”

She continued: “I got my phone out to record him because things like this only happen once in a lifetime. But a few seconds later this girl (which I later realised was Eleanor) comes up to me and pushes the phone out of my hand and tells me to ‘stop fucking recording’.

“I got angry because she had no right to try taking my phone away from me when I wasn’t even doing anything bad and my friend pushed her out of the way and accidentally into the wall and that’s I guess what Louis saw and when he came running to us. When he came over Eleanor pretended to act as if we were trying to fight her and acted if she was the victim.”

Tomlinson was then arrested on suspicion of battery, before being released on £16,000 bail to appear in court on March 29.

Tomlinson’s lawyer, Martin Singer, has since released a statement about the incident and the subsequent arrest, alleging that the paparazzi were ‘attacking’ the singer’s girlfriend, Calder.

“The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning,” the statement provided to Buzzfeed News read. “This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”