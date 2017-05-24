Glasgow’s SEC announces venue security changes following Manchester attack

The new measures have come into place following the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday (May 22)

Glasgow’s SEC has announced changes to its venue security policy following the devastating terrorist attack in Manchester earlier this week.

The bomb attack in the foyer of the Manchester Arena on Monday night (May 22) following a concert by Ariana Grande killed 22 people, with a further 64 injured.

Following Monday’s tragic events, venues across the country have been reviewing their individual security policies – with Wembley Stadium set to bring in “enhanced security” for Saturday’s FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow have now announced their revised security policy, with bag and full body searches set to take place for all attendees at upcoming events at The SSE Hydro, The Armadillo and the SEC Centre over the coming days.

“The safety of the public attending events on our Campus is paramount,” an SEC statements reads. “We have been liaising with the appropriate authorities including Police Scotland. Security measures at the Campus have been enhanced including carrying out bag searches and full body searches. Only small bags (35cm x 40cm) will be permitted into The SSE Hydro and The Armadillo. Larger bags may be checked into the cloakroom in the SEC Centre and will be searched. At certain times, ticket checks will take place at entry points to the Campus with some access routes (such as the walkway to the station) restricted to ticket holders only.

“These arrangements will mean that entry to the venues will take longer and therefore we would strongly encourage visitors to arrive early to allow time for access to the events.”

Comedian Micky Flanagan will play at the SSE Hydro on Friday and Sunday (May 26 and 28), while KISS are set to perform at the same venue on Saturday (May 27).

Meanwhile, Enter Shikari have become the latest act to pay tribute to the victims of Monday’s attack, with the band performing Oasis‘ ‘Half The World Away’ during their gig in Dublin last night (May 23).