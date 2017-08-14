Glass Animals respond to pineapples being banned from Reading & Leeds Festival

'It's irresponsible to stop young people at a festival having vital vitamin P'

Glass Animals have spoken out against the move to ban pineapples from this year’s Reading & Leeds festival.

Fans of the band were concerned when a list of items banned from the main arena listing pineapples appeared on the festival’s website. Not only is the band’s stage adorned with pineapples, but fans have started bringing them to gigs and even dressing as them at shows – due to the lyric “pineapples in my head” from the song ‘Pork Soda’.

Now ahead the band’s anticipated R+L set, it looks like the Mercury nominees are far from happy.

“It’s Fruitist,” a spokesman from Glass Animals told NME in response. “Watermelons are fine, but not pineapples?”

They continued: “Challenge – anyone who wasn’t bringing a pineapple definitely is now.”

In their third and final point, Glass Animals added: “It’s irresponsible to stop young people at a festival having vital vitamin P.”

A spokesman for Reading and Leeds Festivals has since told the BBC: “Organisers were a little concerned about hundreds of pineapples turning up on site so decided to ask fans not to bring them along.”

He added: “The tongue may be slightly in cheek on this one.”

Reading & Leeds Festival takes place across August Bank Holiday Weekend, featuring Muse, Eminem, Kasabian, Liam Gallagher, Haim, Bastille, Major Lazer, KoRn and many more.