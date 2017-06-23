Glass Animals reveal their theory about Radiohead’s Glastonbury headline set

The band are hoping for something special to happen on the Pyramid Stage tonight

Glass Animals have shared their theory on what to expect from Radiohead‘s Glastonbury headline set.

The Oxford band played a secret set on the BBC Introducing stage at lunchtime ahead of their proper set on the Other Stage earlier this afternoon (June 23).

Speaking to NME between shows, drummer Joe Seaward said: “We have a theory and the theory is that they’re going to play OK Computer from start to finish because it’s being re-released today, and it’s 20 years old. I think that’s what’s going to happen, with some decoration around the side.

“I’d be very happy,” he continued. “I think that might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But that’s my theory. It’s based on nothing.”

Meanwhile, Radiohead have discussed their chaotic but classic Glastonbury 1997 headline set, with guitarist Ed O’Brien describing it as feeling like a “form of hell” at the time.

The band headline Worthy Farm’s Pyramid stage again this weekend (Friday, June 23) having previously headlined in both 1997 and 2003. Their famed 1997 performance was riddled with mistakes with the band suffering from technical problems.

Speaking to Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, O’Brien recalled: “It was like a form of hell. We were doing something that was like a dream, to play the Pyramid Stage on a Saturday night, it doesn’t get better than that. [But] to find yourself in a situation whereby it felt like we were in crisis mode – the equipment failure was happening, [we were] trying to keep all members onstage, people not walking off – it was like ‘this should be a heaven but was like a kind of hell’.”

O’Brien added that their experience may have helped “galvanise” the group. Listen to the clip here.