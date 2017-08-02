Glass Animals unveil powerful and emotional new video for ‘Agnes’

'One of the most personal songs we've ever written'

Glass Animals have unveiled the powerful and emotional video for latest single ‘Agnes’. See it first on NME below.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Taken from their acclaimed Mercury Prize nominated album ‘How To Be A Human Being‘, ‘Agnes’ is ‘one of the most personal songs that the band have ever written’. Fittingly, the video ‘explores the weight of grief in an abstract way’, by a Human Centrifuge machine.

“There are varying degrees of autobiography and my own life in each song I write – but for the most part, that stuff is buried and clouded in fiction or blended with other people’s lives that I’ve heard about in taxis or at parties or on the street,” said frontman Dave Bayley. “But there is one song that stands apart from the rest. That song is ‘Agnes’. ‘Agnes’ is the one. It’s my favourite song on the record, and the saddest song I will ever write. Probably.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I hope you like it, and I’m excited to announce it will be the next and final single from ‘How To Be A Human Being’.”

Director Eoin Glaister added: “In searching for ways to explore the weight of grief I remembered my grandfather used to perform tests on a human centrifuge, Essentially it’s an extremely large bit of kit that spins around very quickly. As it does so it subjects its occupants to increased levels of G-force. The faster you go, the heavier you become.

“On the day Dave described this feeling as like having an elephant sat on his chest. It was emotional. Appropriately so.”

Meanwhile, Glass Animals are set to make an appearance at this month’s Reading & Leeds festival across August Bank Holiday weekend, alongside the likes of Muse, Kasabian, Eminem, Liam Gallagher and many more.