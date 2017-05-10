Glastonbury 2017 add more names as Left Field announces line-up

Billy Bragg invites Alison Moyet, Dreadzone, Caggage, Nadine Shah, Declan McKenna and more to Glasto

The line-up for Glastonbury 2017 continues to grow, as the Left Field reveal the additional names that will be playing on their stage across the weekend.

As well as the usual political and cultural talks on Billy Bragg’s stage will be the usual headline performance from Bragg himself, while Dreadzone and Alison Moyet will also top the bill. Also on the bill will be Cabbage, Nadine Shah, Declan McKenna, Beans On Toast, Cabbage, Dennis, Muncie Girls, Shay D and Shame.

Check out the full poster below.

Recent weeks have seen Glade, Shangri-La, Block9, The Field Of Avalon and more reveal their individual line-ups and further grow the Glasto bill. Last month, it was announced that Hacienda Classical and the Manchester Camerata would be opening the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017 on the Friday. Organiser Emily Eavis has also hinted at even more “surprises” coming on the line-up, as well as when to expect the next festival announcements.

Glastonbury 2017 will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran while the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know, Stormzy, Alt-J, The Courteeners, The xx, and many more are also set to perform. The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.