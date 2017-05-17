Glastonbury 2017 announces cinema line-up – curated by Tilda Swinton

Sit down and enjoy some classics down at Worthy Farm

Glastonbury 2017 have announced their film line-up for their cinema area, Pilton Palais.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Pilton Palais, and will see an increased size and larger screen for festival-goers.

Once again co-curated by Tilda Swinton, films in the tent will be screened from Wednesday though to Sunday. Highlights include ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Sing’, Bruce Lee’s ‘Enter the Dragon’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2’, the director’s cut of ‘Donnie Darko’, new documentary ‘Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story’, Iggy Pop ‘Gimme Danger’, Wes Anderson’s ‘Rushmore’, ‘Don’t Look Now’, ‘Frozen’, ‘Monty Python & the Holy Grail’, ‘Alien’, ‘The Big Lebowski’, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Robocop’, ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’, ‘Metropolis’, and many more.

Check out full line-up below.

There’s plenty more for film-lovers at Glastonbury 2017, after Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that they’d also be introducing a new ‘drive-in cinema‘ area, curated by Julien Temple.

“We’ve got a massive film screen and 100 1960s American and Cuban cars,” Michael told NME. “We’ve put them all in straight lines, so you can sit in the cars, watch the films, the sound comes into the cars by a little Bluetooth thingy on the wing mirror. Julian Temple is doing all the film choice. This is the biggest thing of the year.”

While Emily Eavis recently hinted at a ‘really big secret set‘, recent weeks have seen Glade, Shangri-La, Block9, The Field Of Avalon and more reveal their individual line-ups and further grow the Glasto bill. Last month, it was announced that Hacienda Classical and the Manchester Camerata would be opening the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017 on the Friday. Organiser Emily Eavis has also hinted at even more “surprises” coming on the line-up, as well as when to expect the next festival announcements.

Glastonbury 2017 will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran while the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know, Stormzy, Alt-J, The Courteeners, The xx, and many more are also set to perform. The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.