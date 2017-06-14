Glastonbury 2017 to attempt ‘the biggest human peace sign ever’

'Stand together and feel the love, light and joy of being united'

With Glastonbury 2017 just over a week away, now they’ve have revealed their plans to invite festival-goers to their attempt to form ‘the biggest human peace sign ever’.

Glast0-goers will start arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset next Wednesday, before the music kicks off on Friday, featuring a Pyramid Stage headline set from Radiohead. But early arrivals on site on Thursday are invited to head to the to the Stone Circle in the Kings Meadow from 12pm to take part in the record-breaking stunt and send a message of unity.

“They’d like you to stand together and feel the love, light and joy of being united amongst the free thinkers, to show we are in this together and we all have a voice,” said Glasto in a statement.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I’ve been involved in creating the Peace Garden in the Green Fields for many years, and I’d been thinking about how there are so many more people in this world who want peace than there are with anger in their hearts,” added Beth Llewellyn, the organiser of the Peace Garden.

“Peace starts within ourselves, and Glastonbury Festival really is built with the power of love from the whole crew. So when I was working on a new part of the Peace Garden and I saw a drawing of the peace sign in the soil, I thought, ‘Why don’t we get together the fields, and make this sign around the stone circle with people whose intent is for peace and not to be threatened by the few?’ We’re just doing it for love. I’m really looking forward to it.”

This week saw Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher among the latest names added to the final line-up, while, there are plenty more special guests and secret sets rumours for Glastonbury 2017.