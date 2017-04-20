Fans react as first Glastonbury Festival 2017 resale tickets sell out in 15 minutes

Ticket and coach packages are gone but general tickets go on resale this Sunday

Glastonbury festival released its first batch of resale tickets this evening (April 20), with tickets selling out in less than 15 minutes.

Ticket and coach packages were up for resale for the limited time, with the Glastonbury Twitter account tweeting soon after: “Thanks to everyone who bought one, and sorry if you missed out.”

There were many delighted at being able to bag resale tickets. One fan tweeted that it was the “happiest day of my life”.

However, there were also those that missed out. One Twitter user wrote: “Starting to think Glastonbury tickets are just a myth”.

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

dfpad-mpu-3

The next resale – for general tickets – is this Sunday (April 23) at 9am.

Emily Eavis recently told NME that there would several ‘secret sets’ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Park Stage at Glastonbury 2017, as well as teasing more ‘surprises’ coming on the line-up and when to expect the next announcements.

Glastonbury 2017 takes place at its traditional home of Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.

This year the festival will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, with the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know and many more also booked.