Bookies reveal odds for final Glastonbury 2017 headliner

Green Day and Ed Sheeran are bookmakers' favourites

With Foo Fighters and Radiohead already confirmed for Friday and Saturday nights of this summer’s Glastonbury Festival, bookmakers have now released the latest odds for Sunday’s headliner.

Last week (February 24) saw Foo Fighters confirmed for Glastonbury at a surprise intimate show in the nearby village of Frome, Somerset. Following the news, the BBC reported that both Green Day and Ed Sheeran had also been announced for the festival, although this was later retracted.

Green Day are now favourites to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday leg of Glastonbury 2017, with odds of 8/1. Ed Sheeran is second favourite at 10/1, with Guns N’ Roses (12/1), Katy Perry (12/1) and Take That (20/1) are also deemed quite likely.

Other names being tipped include Depeche Mode, The Stone Roses, Fleetwood Mac, Daft Punk, Stormzy, Gorillaz and Lady Gaga.

See the odds for the final Glastonbury 2017 headliner below, via Betway:

Green Day 8/1

Ed Sheeran 10/1

Guns N’ Roses 12/1

Katy Perry 12/1

Take That 20/1

Depeche Mode 33/1

The Stone Roses 50/1

Fleetwood Mac 50/1

Daft Punk 50/1

Kasabian 50/1

Stormzy 50/1

Gorillaz 50/1

Lady Gaga 100/1

Kraftwerk 100/1

Rolling Stones 100/1

Oasis 100/1

Robbie Williams 100/1

Arctic Monkeys 100/1

Bruce Springsteen 100/1

Meatloaf 100/1

Pink Floyd 100/1

Phil Collins 100/1

Glastonbury 2017 will run from June 21-25. Although not officially announced, Wiley has confirmed himself for the festival, London Grammar have said they’ve been booked and The Avalanches have also leaked that they will be performing.

Last month, Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands for 2017‘ and they’d be introducing a new ‘drive-in cinema area‘.