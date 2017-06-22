Glastonbury 2017 to hold a minute’s silence for victims of London and Manchester terror attacks

Glastonbury 2017 has announced that there will be a special one minute’s silence in honour of those affected by the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

The Manchester terror attack saw a lone bomber strike the foyer of an Ariana Grande gig, killing 22 and injuring over 250 – many of whom were women and children. Then weeks later, a van of terrorists attacked London Bridge and surrounding bars where they killed seven people and injured 42 more.

In tribute to all of those who lost their lives or were touched by the atrocities, Glastonbury will be holding a minute’s silence at the Pyramid Stage at 10.40am on Friday June 23 – shortly before Hacienda Classical open the festival.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

So far, Glastonbury 2017 has seen secret sets from Circa Waves and Everything Everything, as well as a special guest talk by Johnny Depp and Glasto organiser Michael Eavis performing a cover of Elvis at karaoke.

Jeremy Corbyn will also be making an appearance on Saturday of the festival.

The main first day of Glastonbury 2017 kicks off tomorrow with a headline performance from Radiohead, as well as The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Lorde and many more. Check back at NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.