Glastonbury 2017 line-up adds even more names with Field Of Avalon bill revealed

Now featuring Busted, Sophie-Ellis Bextor and even Kiefer Sutherland

Glastonbury 2017 has added even more names to the line-up – with the likes of Busted, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Lucy Rose, Kiefer Sutherland and more revealed for the Field Of Avalon.

Just as Emily Eavis promised, each individual area and stage of Glastonbury started to share its individual line-up, unveiling additional names that weren’t on the initial line-up.

After Block9 revealed their line-up last week, now the Field Of Avalon has announced that Aine Cahill, Birdy, The Brass Funkeys, Busted, Chris Jagger’s Rocking Kronies, Darlingside, The Dhol Foundation, The Eskies, Hackney Colliery Band, Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs, The Hot 8 Brass Band, Jesca Hoop, Kathryn Willians, Kiefer Sutherland, Lissie, Lucy Rose, The Mavericks, Scouting For Girls, Skinny Lister, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sound Of The Sirens, Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Wildwood Kin and Will Varley will all perform.

Speaking of their desire to perform at Glastonbury, Busted’s Matt Willis said: “We would love to play. That is always a bucket list thing. We would definitely not say no.”

Meanwhile ’24’ actor Kiefer Sutherland released his debut country album ‘Down In A Hole’ last year.

After the first run of re-sale tickets sold out in just 15 minutes last night, the final batch of Glastonbury re-sale tickets will be available on Saturday – here’s how to get yours.

Emily Eavis also told NME that there would several ‘secret sets’ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Park Stage at Glastonbury 2017, as well as teasing more ‘surprises’ coming on the line-up and when to expect the next announcements.

Glastonbury will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran alongside the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know and many more. The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.