More names announced for Glastonbury 2017 as Glade area unveils line-up

The bill for this year's edition of the annual Worthy Farm festival has got even bigger with the addition of these names

The latest set of names for Glastonbury 2017 have been announced after the festival’s Glade area unveiled its line-up.

This new slew of bookings follows the announcement earlier this week of the line-up for the lively Shangri-La area, which operates after-hours on the festival site and will this year adopt the theme of ‘recycle, re-use, resist’.

Glastonbury’s Glade area has now revealed its bill for this year’s Worthy Farm extravaganza, which includes a back-to-back set from Sasha & Digweed on the Saturday night (June 24) and a Thursday night (June 22) takeover from The Orb (which will include Youth, Gaudi, and Steve Hillage playing Rainbow Dome Music).

Elsewhere on the Glade bill are the likes of Goldie (who will perform on Friday), Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones, Elrow and Jackmaster. It should also be noted that Globe will extend its presence on site this year to five separate areas, with more information available here.

See the full line-up below.

Last week, it was announced that Hacienda Classical and the Manchester Camerata would be opening the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017 on the Friday. Organiser Emily Eavis has also hinted at even more “surprises” coming on the line-up, as well as when to expect the next festival announcements.