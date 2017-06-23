Glastonbury Police challenge Avon/Somerset’s British Transport Police to an on-site “sing-off”

It's all fun and games on the festival site for the two police forces

Glastonbury 2017‘s on-site police force have challenged Avon and Somerset’s British Transport Police to a “sing-off” after the latter posted a video of three of its officers singing Tom Jones‘ ‘Delilah’ at the festival gates.

The Worthy Farm festival kicked off its first proper day of music and entertainment today (June 22), with sets from the likes of Dua Lipa, Kris Kristofferson and Royal Blood having already taken place.

Away from the action on the main stages, Avon and Somerset’s British Transport Police have been having a bit of fun while policing festivalgoers’ entry into the Glastonbury site. Taking to their official Twitter page, the force posted a video of three of its officers singing Tom Jones’ ‘Delilah’ while accompanied by a two-piece band.

The force accompanied the video with the caption ‘We’re hoping to see them on the main stage next year!’

Glastonbury’s on-site police force responded to the video with a challenge to their colleagues:

Details of an on-site police force sing-off on the Pyramid Stage have yet to be confirmed at this time.

Glastonbury continues this evening with performances from the likes of The xx, Royal Blood and The Flaming Lips. Radiohead will headline the Pyramid Stage later tonight, while Elbow are strongly rumoured to be performing a secret set on The Park Stage later this evening.

Stay locked to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.