Glastonbury 2017 Pyramid Stage opening act revealed

Kick off your Glasto with a classic

The opening act on the Pyramid Stage for Glastonbury 2017 has been revealed – with Hacienda Classical announced to be kicking off the festival.

The initiative was put together by former Graeme Park and Mike Pickering – who used to DJ at the legendary Manchester club, The Hacienda. Backed by an orchestra and often joined by special guests including Bez from The Happy Mondays and former New Order bassist Peter Hook, they have gone on several high profile tours to perform a live mix of club music and classical – reinventing the likes of ‘Blue Monday’, Inner City’s ‘Good Life’, Black Box’s ‘Ride On Time’ and Candi Staton’s ‘You Got The Love’.

Now, the listings section of Graeme Park’s website shows that Hacienda Classical will be at Worthy Farm on Friday 23 June, announcing “we’re thrilled to be opening the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury! Oh yes!”

Speaking of the upcoming shows, Park said: “After the first few shows of 2016 we wished we’d got to the point more quickly. The DJ set I created built slowly, just like the best DJ sets do. However, we soon realised that this concert has a different energy. The expectation of the crowd at each show is so electric and infectious so this time we’ll be hitting everyone smack in the face, right between the eyes from the very start.”

Earlier this year, Hacienda Classical released a live album featuring Peter Hook and the Manchester Camerata. Their upcoming tour dates are below.

FRIDAY 14 APRIL – Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds

SATURDAY 22 APRIL – The SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

FRIDAY 26 MAY – Royal Albert Hall, London

SATURDAY 1 JULY – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

FRIDAY 14TH JULY – Kew The Music, Kew Gardens, London

THURSDAY 3RD AUGUST – Lytham Festival, Lytham

FRIDAY 4TH AUGUST – Times Square, Newcastle

SUNDAY 6TH AUGUST – Hope & Glory Festival, Liverpool

SATURDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER – Brighton Racecourse, Brighton