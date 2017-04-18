Glastonbury 2017 reveal Block9 line-up

The area is celebrating its 10th anniversary

The line-up for Glastonbury 2017 continues to grow – now with Block9 sharing the bill for their area.

Described by Glasto as “a 24-hour wonderland of heavyweight sound systems, underground nightclubs, huge artworks and extremely alternative performance,” this year marks the 10th anniversary of Block9 at the Worthy Farm event.

To celebrate, they’ve unveiled a bumper bill of performances – with the Genosys outdoor space set to host Kevin Saunderson, Steffi & Virginia, Blawan, and Hercules & Love Affair Soundsystem, The London Underground welcomes Kowton, Loefah, and Youngsta on Friday, Pearson Sound on Saturday, and Fatman Sound on Sunday night.

Other acts for Block9 include Masters at Work, Harry Romero, Michael Serafini, Shed, Prosumer, Ian Pooley, Norman Nodge, Midland, Gideon, Nuyorican Soul (DJ set), Heidi, Norman Jay, Mykki Blanco, Placid, Jo Nathan, Frits Wentink, Solar & Galen, Caspa, Josh Butler, Brawther, Dan Beaumont, Tristan Da Cunha, Luke Howard, and many more. See the full list of new additions below.

Set to be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran alongside the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know and many more, Glastonbury 2017 takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.

This Thursday and Sunday see a limited number of tickets made available again in the re-sale.

Emily Eavis also told NME that there would several ‘secret sets’ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Park Stage at Glastonbury 2017, as well as teasing more ‘surprises’ coming on the line-up and when to expect the next announcements.