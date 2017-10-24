Glastonbury confirm the dates of the their next festival

Get your diaries ready for 2019

Glastonbury have confirmed the dates of their next festival in 2019.

Updating their official website, Glasto confirmed that 2018 will indeed be a fallow year to allow the farmland time to recover, and that the next festival will take place in the following year from June 26-30. This comes after Michael Eavis spoke earlier this summer that he was ‘already regretting‘ the decision to take a year off, and that he’d change his mind if a certain band reformed.

Meanwhile, daughter and fellow co-ordinator Emily Eavis told NME that they’d be planning ‘radical changes‘ during the fallow year.

“Well the years off are normally quite busy actually,” she told NME. “We spend a lot of time looking at everything and doing bigger, long-term projects. Looking at tickets and passes and things like that. There will be a lot of work to be done, but it’s sad to think about it at the moment, because it’s been such an amazing festival. I can’t really remember one quite like this.

“When we think about a year off, we’re like ‘oh, that’s a shame – but I think the farm needs and it and the village needs it and we’ll come back with some new ideas as well.”

She added: “I had this idea that we could do [in The Park] that would be really radical, and thought ‘that would be really cool’. It’s not the sort of thing you could do in a year off, but two gives us a bit of time.”