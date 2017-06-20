Glastonbury announce ‘food for a fiver’ for 2017

Glastonbury 2017 have announced the return of the initiative for festival-goers to save money on food, again launching the ‘Food For A Fiver’ scheme.

In a bid to avoid the inflated food prices that have become commonplace at many festivals, anyone heading down to Worthy Farm this weekend can keep an eye out for the 300 food stalls displaying the ‘Food For A Fiver’ sticker and pick up a meal deal for £5.

“Glastonbury Festival has over 500 food traders on site offering an array of exciting eats for Festival-goers and crews,” said Glastonbury in a statement. “The choices are endless with a variety of delicious, world cuisine available across the site. Whether you fancy eating Vietnamese, Italian, Indian, Caribbean, Turkish, or go looking for pies, burgers or a good old fashioned bacon sandwich, there is loads to choose from. There are also a large number of vegetarian and vegan stalls and specific dietary requirements can be catered for by a number of traders.”

They continued: “Affordable food is very important to us and many of our traders are again helping festival goers go easy on the pocket. ‘Food For A Fiver’ has over 300 traders taking part. £5 options could include a breakfast roll and a drink, a £5 main course or maybe a meal deal of two coffee and two cakes.

“Participating traders will display a Food for a Fiver sticker and information on their menu board.”

Check out the sticker below