Glastonbury announces its 2017 flashmob dance song

Barry Gibb will surely approve of the choice.

This year’s Glastonbury Festival flashmob dance song has been announced.

Revellers will bust out moves to ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees, whose surviving member, Barry Gibb, is playing this year’s Sunday afternoon “legend’s slot”.

The flashmob will take place in the festival’s Glebeland area at 4pm on the Thursday (June 22). Check out a video tutorial for the flashmob dance below.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has responded to rumours he is playing Glastonbury later this month. Rumours suggest The Maccabees could be planning an appearance at the Pilton Farm event too.

The stage times for Glastonbury Festival 2017 were revealed earlier this week. There are still a number of ‘TBA’ guest slots dotted around the weekend, suggesting a number of surprise appearances are in the works.

The festival’s cinema line-up, which is being curated this year by Tilda Swinton, has also been announced.

Glastonbury 2017 will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. The likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know, Stormzy, Alt-J, Shaggy, Tove Lo, The Courteeners, The xx, and Dua Lipa are also set to perform. The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.