Glastonbury’s Arcadia stage to move to London for 10th anniversary party

The giant metal spider heads to the capital next year

Arcadia, Glastonbury‘s iconic giant metal ‘spider’ stage, is heading to London next year for a special celebration.

With the stage celebrating its 10th year of existence next year, a two-day event is set to take place on May 5 and 6 in the heart of London, with the 50-tonne, fire-breathing spider inviting a host of dance music giants down to perform.

Arcadia founders Pip Rush and Bert Cole say in a statement: “We can’t wait to bring Arcadia into the capital for the first time. Having toured the globe, we’re really excited to get back onto home soil, and celebrate the best of the past decade.”

Details are scarce at the moment, but check out a teaser trailer for the event below.

There will not be a Glastonbury in 2018, as the festival prepares to take year off to allow the land to recover. However, Glasto boss Michael Eavis says that is ‘already regretting’ the decision – and may reconsider if a certain band reform. But, daughter and fellow co-ordinator Emily says that they have a lot to be getting on with next year.

Emily Eavis says that they’re hoping to plan some ‘radical changes’ to the festival in that time, in particular to The Park area.

“Well the years off are normally quite busy actually,” she told NME. “We spend a lot of time looking at everything and doing bigger, long-term projects. Looking at tickets and passes and things like that. There will be a lot of work to be done, but it’s sad to think about it at the moment, because it’s been such an amazing festival. I can’t really remember one quite like this.”