Glastonbury bosses give update and reveal what to expect from spin-off festival ‘Variety Bazaar’

'It'll be a bit more like Shangri-La, Block9 and the GreenFields'

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has provided a progress update on their new spin-off festival Variety Bazaar, and compared it to Glasto areas Shangri-La, Block9 and the GreenFields. Watch our video interview above.

While there will be no Glastonbury in 2018 due to a fallow year, the Eavises had previously announced that they’d be launching new festival Variety Bazaar in 2021 – which Michael has described as ‘the last big gamble of his life‘. Now, Emily has told NME about how her and the Glasto team are excited by the challenge as they continue to scout for potential locations.

“We’re looking at three different sites at the moment, I’m really excited about that,” she told NME. “Doing something at a different space is really quite appealing and exciting. There’s something amazing about the familiarity of here [Worthy Farm]. This is our home, this is where we live, we walk around these fields pretty much every day of the year. We know each hedgerow and each tree and the limits to what you can put in each field. Whereas looking at new sites with different landscapes is quite exciting. What we can put in those spaces and having some rolling installations and stuff.

“We’re onto that, but that’s another thing for next year when we’ve got a bit more time?”

Asked about what to expect from Variety Bazaar, Eavis replied: “It’ll be a bit more like Shangri-La, Block9 and the GreenFields. It will be the same team of people, so everybody will have a space. It just depends on where we do it really, as to how big it is – but that’s all stuff for next year?”