Glastonbury Festival to announce full 2017 line-up this week?

Who will join Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters?

Glastonbury Festival could be set to unveil its full line-up for 2017 this week.

Glastonbury will take place this year at its traditional home of Worthy Farm, Somerset from 23-25 June. So far, the three headliners have already been confirmed as Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

With the full Glastonbury 2017 line-up expected shortly, various “leaked” line-ups have circulated the internet in recent weeks, leading organiser Emily Eavis to dismiss them as “fake news”.

Somerset Live have now noted how in previous years, the festival’s line-up has often been announced during this week, with the news tending to come on a Tuesday, meaning that 2017’s announcement could come on March 28.

As well as the headliners, Nile Rodgers has confirmed himself for Glastonbury 2017, while Wiley has also confirmed himself for the festival. The Avalanches appear to have also leaked that they will be performing, while country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play.

Meanwhile, Diana Ross is no longer rumoured to perform on the Sunday ‘legends’ slot.

Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play’ this year and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.

Radiohead are rumoured to be planning a special set to honour the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ during their headline performance.