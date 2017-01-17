Michael Eavis says Glastonbury Festival will get a new name in 2019 and talks about new location

Founder admits 'huge risk' in making changes

Glastonbury Festival will go by a different name in 2019, when it is set to move to a temporary new location.

There had been speculation about the festival having to move to a new location in the coming years, with founder Michael Eavis stating that its 2019 event will move to a new location held “100 miles away, towards the Midlands.”

Speaking in a radio interview with Glastonbury FM, Eavis has now announced that the festival’s new name for 2019 will be ‘The Glastonbury Festival team presents The Variety Bazaar’. “That’s a good name don’t you think?”, Eavis said.

On the festival’s new site, Eavis added: “It’s half way to the Midlands from here… and there’s only one landowner. I’ve got 22 landowners where I am now. I just wonder whether the next generation will want to negotiate with so many people. It’s a very difficult job to hold it together.”

Eavis went on to admit that he was taking “a huge risk” by changing the festival’s name and location for 2019. He said: “I’ve been a risk taker all my life. In 47 years of taking risks, so far touch wood, I haven’t come unstuck. This might be one risk too far, I don’t know.”

Getty Images

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has since confirmed the new name for the 2019 festival.

Glastonbury 2017 will be held at its usual location in Pilton, Somerset, while the festival will take a year off in 2018.

So far, Radiohead are the only officially confirmed act for the festival, while The Avalanches also leaked that they would be performing, along with Kris Kristofferson.

Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode.

Glastonbury 2017 will run from 21-25 June. Emily Eavis recently spoke to NME to deny the rumours that Daft Punk and The Stone Roses would be headlining.