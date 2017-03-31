Glastonbury bosses sign new contract to secure festival’s future at Worthy Farm

News follows speculation over a possible move and sister festival Variety Bazaar

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has revealed that the festival has signed a contract to remain at Worthy Farm for the next 17 years.

This year’s festival will run from 21-25 June at its traditional home of Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

There had been recent speculation over the festival’s future at its current location and news that the bosses are set to launch sister event Variety Bazaar at a location 100 miles away.

Now Emily Eavis has told BBC 6 Music that a contract has been signed with a neighbouring farmer so the festival can remain at Worthy Farm for the foreseeable future.

“Glastonbury will always be here at Worthy Farm,” she said. “We have just signed a 17-year contract with one of our neighbouring farmers, so it’s very much as solid as it can be here at Worthy Farm.”

Eavis added: “Glastonbury Festival will always be here and hopefully we can keep it going. We’ve managed to keep it going for this long so hopefully we can keep it going a bit longer.”

Yesterday saw Glastonbury reveal the full first major wave of acts on the line-up – with the likes of The National, Lorde, The xx, Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro and many more joining the previously announced headliners of Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

Speaking to NME, Emily Eavis has also revealed two more acts set to appear in 2017.