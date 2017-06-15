Glastonbury discuss how much they pay bands and give to charity

'Glastonbury relies completely on good will'

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has discussed how they pay bands much less in comparison to other festivals, due to the huge amount that they give to charity.

Renowned for their relatively small fees, Eavis said that ‘Glastonbury relies completely on good will’, with as much of their profits as possible going to the likes of Oxfam, Water-Aid and Green Peace.

“The charity thing is the absolute, most paramount thing of the biggest importance, really,” Emily Eavis told BBC 6 Music. “The most important part of the festival is the fact that we can give that money to charity. It makes it all totally worthwhile. We try to give £2million per year, and on a wet year it’s harder because it costs more, but we give as close to £2million as we can.

“It’s amazing, and it’s great, and that’s why we’re not kind of commercial in that respect. We’re not in the same bracket as everyone else when it comes to paying artists massive fees. That’s another thing to consider when we get a lot of scrutiny about the line-up. Glastonbury relies completely on good will. We’re not in the situation where we’re able to just give people enormous amounts of money. It’s probably less than 10% of what they’d get from playing any of the other major British commercial festivals.”

She added: “We’re really grateful for the bands that we get because they’re doing it for fun and for the love of it.”