Security checks are also expected to be longer than usual.

Glastonbury Festival has advised festival-goers to ‘pack light’ as they’ll be subjected to extra searches after terror attacks in both Manchester and London.

The advice, which has been posted on the festival’s website, confirms that attendees will be subjected to extra searches of their vehicle, their bags and their person.

The post states: “As always, we have put in place all necessary measures to maximise public safety, working closely with the authorities. But Festival goers can also play their part in keeping Glastonbury safe and secure, so we’d very much appreciate it if you’d read and digest this message.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Festival-goers are also warned that security queues are expected to be at their longest on Wednesday June 21 – the day when the vast majority of campers are expected to descend on Worthy Farm.

Instead, they advise that you’re likely to face less queues if you opt to arrive on Thursday (June 22nd) or Friday (June 23rd).

You can read it in its entirety here.

Glastonbury Festival takes place from June 22-25, with Radiohead, Foo Fighters, and Ed Sheeran all taking top billing on the Pyramid Stage.

Elsewhere, Major Lazer, Boy Better Know and Alt-J are all headlining the Other Stage – and you can read the full line up here.