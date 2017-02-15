Glastonbury named Best Festival supported by ID&C for fourth consecutive year at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

Last year saw Muse, Coldplay and Adele headline the Worthy Farm bash



Glastonbury has been named Best Festival supported by ID&C for the fourth year in a row.

The victory means festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have now collected a total of 14 awards over the years for the annual event.

Muse, Adele and Coldplay headlined last year’s edition and the latter’s on stage tribute to Viola Beach is also nominated for Music Moment Of The Year at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. Meanwhile, Adele and Coldplay are both up for Best Festival Headliner.

“Thanks to everyone who comes and makes it so brilliant. It’s all the people that come who really make it special, so thank you,” said Emily Eavis, acceping the award. Michael Eavis added: “We’re coming up to 50 years and we’re still going strong, thank you very much.”

You Me At Six frontman Josh Francheschi handed the Eavis’ their award, calling out ticket touts in the process. “Shoutout to everyone fighting the secondary ticketing business. Fuck touts and fuck bots,” he said.

Radiohead have already been confirmed to headline the 2017 leg of the festival, with Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters rumoured to be the remaining two headliners.

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Charli XCX, Michael Kiwanuka, Dua Lipa, Louis Theroux and Goldie.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.