Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis picks the artist who ‘definitely has to headline one day’
'Phenomenal - such a great moment'
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has revealed her favourite moment from the weekend, and the artist who proved that they ‘definitely have to headline one day’. Watch our video interview with Eavis above.
Speaking to NME on the final day of Glastonbury, Eavis told us that it was in fact Stormzy’s blistering and ferocious set on The Other Stage that shone the most – tipping the grime star as a future headliner.
“Every day, there have been so many moments where I think ‘this can not be beaten’,” Emily told NME. “So many great musical moments, and many that I’ve missed, so I’ve got a lot to catch up on next week when I can watch some it. But I think Stormzy will definitely have to headline one day.
“He was phenomenal, and if anything has come through in quite an obvious way, it’s that. That was such a great moment.”
There will not be a Glastonbury in 2018, as the festival prepares to take a fallow year. However, Glasto boss Michael Eavis says that is ‘already regretting’ the decision – and may reconsider if a certain band reform.
“There’s one band I want to re-form – if they re-form, I’ll change my mind,” said Eavis. While he didn’t reveal who that band is, he did add: “It’s not One Direction.”
Glastonbury will return in 2019, while the Eavises say they’ve already booked two of the headliners for their 50th anniversary in 2020.
Meanwhile, Michael Eavis has also called The Variety Bazaar “the last big gamble” of his life. The new festival is set to launch in 2021. It will be produced by the team behind Glastonbury, but will not be held at Worthy Farm.