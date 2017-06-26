Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis picks the artist who ‘definitely has to headline one day’

'Phenomenal - such a great moment'

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has revealed her favourite moment from the weekend, and the artist who proved that they ‘definitely have to headline one day’. Watch our video interview with Eavis above.

Speaking to NME on the final day of Glastonbury, Eavis told us that it was in fact Stormzy’s blistering and ferocious set on The Other Stage that shone the most – tipping the grime star as a future headliner.

“Every day, there have been so many moments where I think ‘this can not be beaten’,” Emily told NME. “So many great musical moments, and many that I’ve missed, so I’ve got a lot to catch up on next week when I can watch some it. But I think Stormzy will definitely have to headline one day.

“He was phenomenal, and if anything has come through in quite an obvious way, it’s that. That was such a great moment.”