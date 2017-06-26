Glastonbury to plan ‘radical changes’ during fallow year off in 2018

'There is a lot of work to be done'

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says that they’re hoping to plan some ‘radical changes’ to the festival during their fallow year off in 2018. Watch our video interview with Eavis above.

“Well the years off are normally quite busy actually,” she told NME. “We spend a lot of time looking at everything and doing bigger, long-term projects. Looking at tickets and passes and things like that. There will be a lot of work to be done, but it’s sad to think about it at the moment, because it’s been such an amazing festival. I can’t really remember one quite like this.

“When we think about a year off, we’re like ‘oh, that’s a shame – but I think the farm needs and it and the village needs it and we’ll come back with some new ideas as well.”

Previous ‘fallow year’s have seen great changes and introductions to the Worthy Farm festival site – including the creation of The Park and Block9. Now, Emily says she is hoping for more of the same in 2018.

“I think there will be a couple of radical switches around and a bit of a re-jig,” she told NME. “I was walking through The Park last night, it was 2 in the morning, I was looking up the hill at all the venues, and they were all banging and really going off.

“I had this sudden idea of sudden we could do that would be really radical, and thought ‘that would be really cool’. It’s not the sort of thing you could do in a year off, but two gives us a bit of time.”

Emily added: “The thing about the festival is that it’s run by the most devoted team of people, and they really put everything into it. Everyone is committed to making it as brilliant as it can be. It’s quite moving when you think about the amount of people that make it happen. I think they’ll all appreciate a break.”