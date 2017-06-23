Glastonbury is the most popular festival to have sex at

Only eight percent of people surveyed said they wouldn't have sex at a festival

Glastonbury is the most popular UK festival to have sex at, according to a new survey.

The Somerset festival kicked off yesterday (June 22) with secret sets from Circa Waves and Everything Everything. It continues today with a headline performance from Radiohead and sets from Halsey, Charli XCX, Lorde and more.

Sex toy retailer Lovehoney have asked over 1,000 people about their sex habits at UK festivals. 34 percent of those polled said they had had sex at Glastonbury. The next most popular event was Creamfields, which received 13 percent.

The survey also found that 40 percent of festival goers believe having sex is part of the festival experience, while 60 percent said they were more likely to try new things with a partner at a festival.

Meanwhile, the most popular location for having sex at a festival was in a tent, followed by a car or campervan and a “quiet spot in a field”. A portaloo was the least preferred location. Only eight percent of those questioned said they wouldn’t consider having sex at a festival.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The survey also asked what the best kind of music to have sex to was. R&B was the most popular with 25 percent, followed by dance and rock (both 22 percent). Rap music was the least popular with one percent.