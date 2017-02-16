Glastonbury reveal new area for 2017 and book ‘twice as many bands’

Worthy Farm will now feature a 'drive-in cinema'

Glastonbury bosses Michael and Emily Eavis have revealed that they have ‘booked twice as many bands’ for 2017, as well as introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema’. Watch our video interview above.

The Eavises were at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, where they picked up the award for Best Festival.

“We’ve got a year off next year so we’re throwing everything into this one,” Emily told NME. “We’ve got twice as many bands and lots to push in to this festival.”

Emily added: “We’ve made a couple of bookings tonight.”

Elaborating on the ‘new area’ for 2017, Michael Eavis said that there would be a ‘drive-in cinema’.

“We’ve got a massive film screen and 100 1960s American and Cuban cars,” he told NME. “We’ve put them all in straight lines, so you can sit in the cars, watch the films, the sound comes into the cars by a little Bluetooth thingy on the wing mirror. Julian Temple is doing all the film choice. This is the biggest thing of the year’

The Eavises also told NME that the next Glastonbury line-up is coming next month, and they’re already booking bands for their 50th anniversary in 2020.

Emily and Michael Eavis at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

So far, Radiohead are the only officially confirmed act for the festival, while The Avalanches also leaked that they would be performing. Now, country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play – with his tour listings on his website showing that he’ll be playing the Pyramid Stage on 23 June.

Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode.

Glastonbury 2017 will run from 21-25 June. Emily Eavis recently spoke to NME to deny the rumours that Daft Punk and The Stone Roses would be headlining.