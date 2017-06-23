Royal Blood: ‘Playing with Queens Of The Stone Age will be like working under Gordon Ramsay’

'That is going to be a masterclass in rock n' roll'

Royal Blood have spoken out about their ‘dream’ of being given the chance to play with Queens Of The Stone Age on their upcoming tour. Watch our interview with the band above.

The rock duo were speaking to NME backstage at Glastonbury 2017 before they took to the Pyramid Stage, just as it was announced that their acclaimed second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ hit the No.1 spot. We asked them about their upcoming shows supporting Queens Of The Stone Age in the US.

“That to us is nuts,” frontman Mike Kerr told NME. “If we’re being really honest, when everything started kicking off, the first ambition we had was ‘if we can go on the road with Queens Of The Stone Age, that would be a huge achievement for us’. That is going to be a masterclass in rock n’ roll for us too. That’s going to be like working under Gordon Ramsay.

“To watch Jon Theodore drumming for Ben and to watch [Mikey, bass] Shuman and Josh [Homme, frontman] play and put on the show that they do, I think we’re just going to be watching their every move and trying to learn as much as we can.”

Asked if they had any remaining ‘bucketlist’ bands that they’d love to play with, Kerr replied: “I think we’ve done it now. Unless Zeppelin get back together, I think we’ve kind of done it.

“We’ve done a lot of support tours and I think, particularly in other places around the world, it’s nice to do your own shows as well because you are ultimately a guest and I think we’ve got a point where we want to put on our own show and throw our own parties.”

The first day of Glastonbury 2017 continues tonight with sets from Lorde, The xx, Major Lazer, Flaming Lips, Radiohead and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews and more from Glasto.