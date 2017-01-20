Glastonbury bosses clarify festival’s future and Variety Bazaar plans

Variety Bazaar might not happen in 2019, as previously reported

Glastonbury Festival recently revealed details of a potential sister event called the Variety Bazaar, with the festival bosses now speaking about that and the festival’s future in a new interview.

Founder Michael Eavis and organiser Emily Eavis took festivalgoers’ questions in a Q and A with The Guardian.

Despite previously marking 2019 as the year that Variety Bazaar will debut at a location 100 miles from the current Glastonbury site, now Emily Eavis has said that it’s more likely to take place in 2021.

“I think we’re most likely going to come back [to Worthy Farm] in 2019 after the fallow year in 2018, when there will be no event. Then 2020 is our 50th anniversary. And 2021, we may then do a show somewhere else, which we’re calling the Variety Bazaar. But none of this is set in stone.”

Michael Eavis went on to explain the name, the Variety Bazaar: “There was a shop in our local town, Shepton Mallet, years and years ago, run by three sisters, which sold all sorts of stuff – everything from knitting to books to cream cakes. And the name of the shop was the Variety Bazaar. I mentioned it to Emily and she loved it.”

Emily continued: “He was saying it was a hub for life in Shepton, and it was quite an unusual name. And then we said, ‘Well that would be a good name for something.’ But we never considered calling the new event Glastonbury.”

It was also confirmed that the Variety Bazaar, if a success, would then take place every fifth year, in Glastonbury Festival’s fallow year, during the same weekend as Glastonbury usually occurs.

Emily Eavis added: “And just to be clear, there’s no plan to move Glastonbury festival away from Worthy Farm or to stop doing those here.”

“It’s not going to be exactly the same. It will be unique. With the same team, but crafted into a new event. Like a sister festival. We’re not going to just try to roll out Glastonbury 100 miles away,” she continued.

Speaking about Glastonbury’s own future, Michael Eavis said: “The only [problem] would be a breakdown with the landowners, but we’ve worked with them for 47 years! And they’ve all done really well from the festival. We’re in a good place.”

Glastonbury 2017 will run from 21-25 June.

So far, Radiohead are the only officially confirmed act for the festival, while The Avalanches also leaked that they would be performing, along with Kris Kristofferson.

Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode.

Emily Eavis recently spoke to NME to deny the rumours that Daft Punk and The Stone Roses would be headlining.