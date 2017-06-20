Glastonbury reveal more details about sister festival The Variety Bazaar

The event is proposed to take place away from Worthy Farm in 2021

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has spoken more about the festival’s proposed upcoming sister event, The Variety Bazaar.

Earlier this year, Glastonbury bosses revealed that a separate event could take place in the future under that name, organised by the Glasto team but held at a different location away from Worthy Farm.

Speaking to Music Week, Eavis has now revealed more about the plans, saying that the plan is for the event to be held in 2021 at a location not yet determined and that while it may be “smaller”, it won’t be “an average Glastonbury”.

“The plan at the moment is for a fallow year here in ‘18, ‘19 back on Worthy Farm, then 2020 is our 50th anniversary, so we’ll be here for that,” Eavis said. “Then the plan is we’ll do another event in 2021, which will be called The Variety Bazaar, and that will be somewhere else. It’s not going to be an average Glastonbury but it will be [produced by] the team behind Glastonbury. We’re looking at three different sites elsewhere at the moment.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)