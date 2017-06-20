Glastonbury reveal more details about sister festival The Variety Bazaar
The event is proposed to take place away from Worthy Farm in 2021
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has spoken more about the festival’s proposed upcoming sister event, The Variety Bazaar.
Earlier this year, Glastonbury bosses revealed that a separate event could take place in the future under that name, organised by the Glasto team but held at a different location away from Worthy Farm.
Speaking to Music Week, Eavis has now revealed more about the plans, saying that the plan is for the event to be held in 2021 at a location not yet determined and that while it may be “smaller”, it won’t be “an average Glastonbury”.
“The plan at the moment is for a fallow year here in ‘18, ‘19 back on Worthy Farm, then 2020 is our 50th anniversary, so we’ll be here for that,” Eavis said. “Then the plan is we’ll do another event in 2021, which will be called The Variety Bazaar, and that will be somewhere else. It’s not going to be an average Glastonbury but it will be [produced by] the team behind Glastonbury. We’re looking at three different sites elsewhere at the moment.”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
“It’s a long way off and plans can definitely change,” Eavis added. “It’ll probably be slightly smaller but it’ll still have music and the same sort of ideas, music and installation. The idea is to give some of the fringe areas of the festival more space. We could do more with Shangri-La, Arcadia, The Common, Block9 etc.”
On Glastonbury’s future, Eavis said: “We want to keep it going. It’s in a really good place, there’s an amazing team behind it and the atmosphere this year is so brilliant. There’s no reason why we would want it to stop, everybody wants to keep it going. While the public want to come and there’s so much positivity about it, then there’s no reason not to. We’ll keep it going for as long as we can, for sure.”
Glastonbury Festival 2017 takes place at its traditional home of Worthy Farm, Somerset this weekend. Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran headline.