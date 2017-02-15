Glastonbury bosses discuss next line-up announcement and future headliners

They're also already thinking about the 50th anniversary headliners

Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have spoken out about when to expect the next line-up announcement, as well as what to expect of future headliners and the Variety Bazaar. Watch our video interview above.

The Eavises were at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, where they picked up the award for Best Festival.

Asked when the next announcement would be, Emily Eavis told NME: “Some time in March, and there might just be a little thing before. We’re all gearing up for that. There’s not long to wait now. It’s only a couple of weeks.”

Last month, they revealed that they’d be holding an alternative event at a new location called The Variety Bazaar.

Asked about what to expect from the event, Emily told NME: “It’s a little bit too early to say. We’ve got a few years on that yet. It’ll be 2021.”

They also said that line-up would feature names as huge as you’ve come to expect from Glastonbury, adding: “We’re talking to some big ones at the moment.”

Before that, Glastonbury will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020 – and they’re already thinking about the line-up. “We’re talking to our first headliner for the 50th anniversary,” Emily told NME.

So far, Radiohead are the only officially confirmed act for the festival, while The Avalanches also leaked that they would be performing. Now, country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play – with his tour listings on his website showing that he’ll be playing the Pyramid Stage on 23 June.

Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode.

Last month, Glasto boss Michael Eavis also suggested that Glastonbury could be moving towards the Midlands.

“I am arranging one year off, say every fifth year or so, to try and move to a site that’s more suitable,” Eavis said. “But it would be a huge loss for Somerset if it went there for ever, would it not?

“But I’ve found a site about 100 miles [away], up towards the Midlands,” he continued. “We’ve got a wonderful product what we do and we can do it almost anywhere. I love my own farm… I might have to move it eventually.

He added: “Most people are on side now and it’s a wonderful, wonderful boost for the whole of Somerset and beyond as well. I don’t want to lose it for ever, no way.”