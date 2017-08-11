Glen Campbell laid to rest at private burial service in Arkansas

The country legend died on Tuesday.

Glen Campbell has been laid to rest at a private ceremony in his hometown, only a day after his death.

The country legend died on Tuesday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Now, his family have thanked fans for an “outpouring of love” and confirmed that the singer was buried on Wednesday during a private service in his hometown of Delight, Arkansas.

“The Campbell family would like to thank everyone for their enormous outpouring of love and support”, a Facebook statement reads.

“Glen was laid to rest on Wednesday in a private ceremony in his hometown of Delight, AR. A private memorial will follow.”

