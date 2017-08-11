Glen Campbell laid to rest at private burial service in Arkansas
The country legend died on Tuesday.
Glen Campbell has been laid to rest at a private ceremony in his hometown, only a day after his death.
The country legend died on Tuesday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Now, his family have thanked fans for an “outpouring of love” and confirmed that the singer was buried on Wednesday during a private service in his hometown of Delight, Arkansas.
“The Campbell family would like to thank everyone for their enormous outpouring of love and support”, a Facebook statement reads.
“Glen was laid to rest on Wednesday in a private ceremony in his hometown of Delight, AR. A private memorial will follow.”
Campbell sold over 45 million records worldwide and even managed to outsell The Beatles in the year of 1968.
He was born in Billstown, Arkansas in 1936 and began his career when he moved to Los Angeles in 1962 where he joined the Wrecking Crew group of sessions musicians. With them, he played on records by the likes of The Byrds, Elvis Presley, Merle Haggard and The Righteous Brothers.
Campbell was inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2005 and released his final album ‘Adios’ earlier this year. It features covers of songs by Bob Dylan and Harry Nilsson among others, which were recorded on his farewell tour in 2014.