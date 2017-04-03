Gnarls Barkley reunion plans scrapped because of Trump

Duo last released an album in 2008

Danger Mouse has revealed that plans to reunite with Gnarls Barkley bandmate CeeLo Green were scrapped because he was too busy drowning his sorrows over Donald Trump’s US election win.

Gnarls Barkley last released an album in 2008, with Green pursuing a solo career since and Danger Mouse largely focussing on his production work.

Appearing on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today (April 3), Danger Mouse was asked about a potential Gnarls Barkley reunion, to which he said: “I’ll say this: CeeLo and I have always been in touch and we’ve always remained friends and still do and always have a creative desire. That was a part of our lives that never really felt over and never really felt finished and he and I still do discuss it a lot. So that means there’s never not been a potential in my head, so it’s definitely a possibility.”

He went on to reveal that he last saw Green last November and had planned to get together again on the day of the US election (November 8, 2016) but ended up “drinking heavily on a couch by myself, staring at the TV”.

In 2015, CeeLo Green said that “the people need another Gnarls Barkley album”. More recently, Green has been releasing music under the guise of alter-ego Gnarly Davidson. He made headlines by wearing a bizarre gold outfit to the Grammys in February.