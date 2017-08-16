Go behind the scenes of Queens Of The Stone Age’s new video for ‘The Way You Used To Do’

Check out our exclusive photos from the shoot

Queens Of The Stone Age have unveiled their epic new video for ‘The Way You Used To Do’. Check it out along with our exclusive ‘Behind The Scenes’ photos below.

The video sees Josh Homme and co really cut loose and get lost in the groove of their Mark Ronson-produced new album ‘Villains’. As well as a more than a little dad-dancing and nod to the jazz age, the video also sees the band showcase their live prowess and live out the ‘bad guy stuff‘ loaded on the new record.

Watch the full video on Apple Music here.

Exclusive behind the scenes photos:

