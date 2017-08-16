Go behind the scenes of Queens Of The Stone Age’s new video for ‘The Way You Used To Do’
Queens Of The Stone Age have unveiled their epic new video for ‘The Way You Used To Do’. Check it out along with our exclusive ‘Behind The Scenes’ photos below.
The video sees Josh Homme and co really cut loose and get lost in the groove of their Mark Ronson-produced new album ‘Villains’. As well as a more than a little dad-dancing and nod to the jazz age, the video also sees the band showcase their live prowess and live out the ‘bad guy stuff‘ loaded on the new record.
Exclusive behind the scenes photos:
Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”
He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”
‘Villains’ is released on August 25.
Their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.
NOVEMBER
Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley
Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena
Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena
Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall
Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena