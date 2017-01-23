Goldfrapp announce new album ‘Silver Eye’ and share new single ‘Anymore’

It's the duo's follow-up to 2013's 'Tales Of Us'.

Goldfrapp have announced the release of their first album in four years.

‘Silver Eye’, the duo’s seventh album and follow-up to 2013’s ‘Tales Of Us’, will drop on March 31 through Mute.

To accompany the announcement, the duo – Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory – have shared the first track from the album, ‘Anymore’. Listen below.

Alison Goldfrapp said of the new album: “We’ve never liked repeating ourselves. Often we react to things we’ve just done. We like the spontaneity of not knowing. It’s only through the process that we start to figure out what it is. The fans who have stuck with us are the ones who embrace that idea and are excited by the thought that they don’t know quite what to expect next.”

Will Gregory added: “I think writing an album is like being lost in a wood. You’re trying to figure out an interesting path. You don’t know whether it’s going to be a dead end or somewhere interesting and you never know when to stop because around the corner some beautiful vista might open up.”

Goldfrapp have also announced that they will showcase their new songs at a one-off show at London’s Roundhouse on March 27. Tickets go on pre-sale this Wednesday (January 25) and on general sale this Friday (January 27), with fans who sign up to the mailing list at getting early access.

Check out the album’s track list below:

‘Anymore’

Systemagic’

”Tigerman’

‘Become The One’

‘Faux Suede Drifter’

‘Zodiac Black’

‘Beast That Never Was’

‘Everything Is Never Enough’

‘Moon In Your Mouth’

‘Ocean’