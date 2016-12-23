Goldfrapp tease new album with cryptic Instagram post

The duo previously said their seventh album would arrive 'sometime in 2017'.

Goldfrapp have teased their seventh album in a cryptic Instagram post.

The duo launched an Instagram account around four weeks ago, posting pictures of their six album covers to date: ‘Felt Mountain’, ‘Black Cherry’, ‘Supernature’, ‘Seventh Tree’, ‘Head First’ and ‘Tales Of Us’.

Now they have posted a seventh piece of artwork with the caption “#goldfrapp7”. Check it out below.

#goldfrapp7 A photo posted by Goldfrapp (@goldfrappmusic) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:03am PST

Goldfrapp’s last album, ‘Tales Of Us’, came out in 2013. Their most successful album to date is 2009’s ‘Supernature’, which sold over a million copies worldwide and spawned the hit singles ‘Ooh La La’ and ‘Number 1’.

Alison Goldfrapp told fans on Twitter in July 2015 that the duo had returned to the recording studio, adding: “It’ll be a long time though before we release something, but I’ll keep you posted when I can with stuff.”

She also said at the time that the duo’s seventh album would arrive “sometime in 2017”.

Alison Goldfrapp has also been honing her skills as a photographer in recent years. She told The Guardian earlier this year: “I love it. It’s something that has opened up another world for me. I feel like it’s great to have another creative outlet in parallel with writing music – I think that’s the case for a lot of artists.”